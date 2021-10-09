The Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide attack on a Shia mosque in the Afghan province of Kunduz, which killed at least 46 people.

The claim, carried by the Isis-linked Amaq news agency and cited by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant postings, came just hours after the blast tore through the packed Gozar-e-Sayed Abad mosque in Kunduz city.

According to Afghanistan’s state-run Bakhtar news agency, the attack killed 46 people and wounded more than 140 inside the mosque, but there were reports the death toll could be higher.