Dramatic footage shows aftermath of US raid that killed Isis leader

Dramatic footage shows the aftermath of a US raid that killed Isis leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

The Pentagon said that it carried out a “large-scale” counterterrorism raid in Syria that killed 13 people, including six children and four women.

Mr Biden reportedly monitored the situation in real-time in the Situation Room of the West Wing on Wednesday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley and Gen Frank McKenzie, who leads United States Central Command.

