Police in Virginia are on high alert at shopping malls and transport hubs this weekend after receiving intelligence that suggested Isis may be planning an attack.

Law enforcement agencies in the north of the state say they will be out in large numbers over the Halloween weekend to counter the terror threat.

Authorities are still assessing the intelligence but have said they don’t believe there is any immediate danger to the public.

“As always, the public is encouraged to remain attentive as you go about your normal routine,” an Arlington Police statement read.

