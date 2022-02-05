Inside Islamic State leader's house after he blew himself and his family up during US raid in Syria

Footage reveals the inside of the Islamic State's (IS) leader house after he blew himself and his family up during a US military raid.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated a suicide vest during the north Idlib raid on Thursday, killing at least 13 people, including six children.

Hours after the operation, children's toys and personal items remain inside al-Qurayshi's destroyed house.

Large sections of the concrete roof were caved in during the explosion.

President Joe Biden said al-Qurayshi took control of IS in 2019 after its previous leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in another US special forces raid.

