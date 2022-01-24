Tory minister Nadhim Zahawi says Islamophobia claims are 'very serious'

Nadhim Zahawi says the claims of Islamophobia in the Conservative party are "very serious".

The Secretary of State for Education told Sky News said Nusrat Ghani had made the "very serious claims".

Mr Zahawi said Islamophobia is "not widespread" in the Conservative Party and the prime minister "doesn't look at your background, or your religion".

Ms Ghani was sacked as transport minister in a February 2020 reshuffle.

Chief whip Mark Spencer has identified himself as the whip in question but has described Ms Ghani's allegations as "completely false"

