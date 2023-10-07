‘Hamas’ fighters appear to ‘paraglide’ across Israel border before attacks

Fighters from the Hamas militant group have shared footage online which appears to show the moment they reportedly ‘paraglided’ over the Israeli border.

The footage was released after ‘dozens’ of rockets were launched, destroying buildings, and sending locals close to the Gaza Strip fleeing for their lives.

In the clip, Hamas fighters appear to be clutching guns as they took off into the air, ready to shoot.

The death toll has so far been confirmed as 22, with over 500 more injured.