Israel is seeing a fourth coronavirus wave, with the country recording more than 10,000 new Covid cases on Saturday. People in the country, an early leader in Covid vaccinations, are being urged to get a third dose.

Over the weekend, over 1,000 travelers returning from Ukraine tested positive for Covid. Thousands of Israelis had been attending the annual celebration of the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, in the Ukrainian city of Uman. Israel has said it will prosecute dozens of pilgrims who flew back into the country with fake negative Covid test results.