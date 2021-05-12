Over 80 rockets have been fired towards Tel Aviv from Gaza, Israeli police have said, in an attack that has been called one of the largest in years as tensions escalate.

Video footage shows many of the rockets being intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, which seeks to ‘shoot down’ the rockets before they land.

One woman, however, was killed in the “unprecedented ” barrage, Israel’s police spokesperson told the Independent, adding that it struck at the “very heart of Israel”.