Video released by the Israeli army shows what it says are airstrikes on Hamas military compounds and a rocket launching site in Gaza.

The Thursday raids marked the second time Israel has launched such attacks since a fragile ceasefire ended 11 days of cross-border fighting last month.

It came after incendiary balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel for a third consecutive day.

The cockpit footage shows what the Israeli military calls “’Roof Knocking’ - an alert to evacuate.” Two figures then appear to move across the display, with the caption: “Withdrawal of civilians before the strike,” before the bombings are seen.