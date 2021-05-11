Israel unleashed a wave of air raids on Gaza after Hamas, the militant group which runs the tiny blockaded strip, fired long-range rockets towards Jerusalem, over 100km away, for the first time since 2014. In total, Gaza militants have fired more than 200 rockets, claimed the Israeli miitary.

Twenty six Palestinians have been killed by the airstrikes in Gaza, while seven Israelis have been wounded by rocket barrage in the south, as fighting continued on Tuesday pushing both sides to the brink of war.