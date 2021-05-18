Video released by the Israeli Defense Forces shows the moment the country’s military carried out a series of airstrikes on what it claimed were military targets in the Gaza Strip.

The footage gives an aerial view showing the strike allegedly targeting a Hamas militant tunnel.

The military said it struck 65 militant targets, including rocket launchers, a group of fighters and the homes of Hamas commanders.

It also said Palestinian militants fired 90 rockets, 20 of which fell short into Gaza. There were no immediate reports of new casualties.