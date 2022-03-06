Watch live as Israeli PM Naftali Bennett welcomes Ukrainian orphans into country

Naftali Bennett, the prime minister of Israel, is welcoming some 100 Jewish orphans from the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr into the country.

Israel’s foreign ministry last week opened special stations on the border to offer those leaving Ukraine food, medical consultations and consular assistance.

According to reports, the children left their home country on 1 March and were taken across the border into Romania, eventually arriving in Israel two days later.

