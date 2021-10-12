Israel has discovered a 1,500-year-old wine factory near the city of Tel Aviv, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

The huge and well-designed industrial estate from the Byzantine period has been undergoing excavation for the past two years in Yavne, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

The IAA said it is the largest complex of winepresses known in the world and could produce around two million litres of wine annually when it was in operation.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here