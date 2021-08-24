Israeli warplanes struck several targets in the Gaza Strip , their military announced on Monday, saying it was responding to the launches of incendiary balloons by activists linked to Hamas that caused at least three blazes in southern Israel.

The Israeli military said it had struck a military base of Hamas but there were no reports of casualties.

The strike comes as tensions have increased in the region again to possibly their highest level since the 11-day war in May.

Hamas has grown increasingly angry in recent weeks after Israel tightened the blockade of the country in the wake of the May war.