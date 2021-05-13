A mob of Israelis have attacked a man they believed was an Arab, dragging him from his car and beating him unconscious, as violence continues to rage across Israel. Footage of the attack in Bat Yam, a suburb in Tel Aviv, on Wednesday shows the driver trying to move his vehicle to flee the scene, but instead colliding into two other vehicles. He is then pulled from hsi car and beaten, and later seen motionless on the ground. Dr Eyal Hashiva, from Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital, said the unidentified driver suffered major trauma to his entire body but was stable.