Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers. Jayson Albano reports.

A site of prayer became a battlefield in Jerusalem on Friday night after clashes broke out at a mosque between Israeli police and thousands of Palestinians.

Police were in riot gear as they fired rubber bullets and stun grenades while Palestinians hurled stones at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.