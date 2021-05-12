Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said on Wednesday that he will use “an iron fist if needed” to stop widespread unrest.

The embattled-PM said that Israel will seek to “stop the anarchy” after deploying Border Police forces to calm disruption in the cities of Lod, where he has declared a state of emergency, and Acre.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo earlier told an Israeli news channel: “We have lost control of the city and the streets.”

The first Israeli soldier was confirmed to have been killed in the conflict, on Wednesday.