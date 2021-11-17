Nasa have released audio of the moment astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) were woken and told to get to safety after a Russian missile test put the crew in danger.

The US has condemned Russia for conducting the “dangerous and irresponsible” test, which blew up an old Soviet satellite, creating debris that forced the ISS crew to shelter in capsules.

Amid fear over what might happen if that debris collided with the ISS, astronauts received a call asking them to “review safety procedures”.

