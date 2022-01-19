Watch live as Russian cosmonauts walk in space

Watch live as the International Space Station Expedition 66 Russian cosmonauts perform a spacewalk to outfit the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module.

Two Russian cosmonauts will be performing a spacewalk today to ready a new ISS module for visiting spacecraft.

Expedition 66 Commander Anton Shkaplerov and flight engineer Pyotr Dubrov will spend the day working outside the International Space Station.

The Prichal module, which arrived at the space station Nov. 26 without incident, will be the focus of this spacewalk's activities.

