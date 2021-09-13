An astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) has snapped some breathtaking photos of Earth, wrapped in its glowing orange atmosphere.

Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut with the European Space Agency, took the images from the cupola of the ISS.

“Sometimes star lights battle it out with city lights for who’s the brightest and more beautiful,” he wrote in the caption. “These pictures are difficult to take and I’ve missed more than my share.”

The glowing atmosphere is called nightglow and is created by natural processes, according to Science Alert.