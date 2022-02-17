Distracted boy miraculously spared serious injury as he falls through trapdoor

A distracted boy was saved from serious injuries after a pile of boxes broke his fall through a trapdoor.

CCTV footage captured the moment the teen, distracted by his phone, falls into a storage hole inside a shop in Istanbul.

The worker loading items in panics as he falls through the gap, hitting his arm on the way down.

Footage from the storeroom underneath shows the boy miraculously falling onto the boxes and being saved without a scratch, as he casually jumps down from the pile.

