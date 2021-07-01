Italian rescue crews were called five miles from the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, after a boat carrying migrants capsized in an incident which claimed the lives of seven people - including one pregnant woman. The chief prosecutor of a team leading investigations into the deaths, Luigi Patronaggio, said around 10 other people are considered missing and that the migrants are understood to have begun their journey in Tunisia. Italian coastguards saved about 46 migrants from the boat, before taking them to Lampedusa.