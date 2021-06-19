Video has been released by the Italian Guardia di Finanza, the Italian police service specialised in fighting smuggling and narcotic trafficking, showing the seizure of six tonnes of hashish found aboard a US flagged yacht off the west coast of Sicily. The three crew on board the vessel, identified as Bulgarian nationals, were arrested and taken to Palermo prison. According to the police, the street value of the drugs seized, found hidden in the interior of the ship, is approximately 13 million euros.