Rescue teams search for survivors after house collapses in Italy

Rescue teams in San Felice a Cancello, Italy , are searching through the rubble of a collapsed building in the hope of reaching survivors.

The teams have been able to make verbal contact with a 74-year-old woman after a gas cylinder explosion caused the building to collapse. They are still searching for her husband, who is believed to be in the collapsed building.

Locals said they thought they were experiencing an earthquake then they heard the explosion as the building collapsed.