Italians paid tribute to the victims of an earthquake that flattened entire towns in central Italy five years ago.

Nearly 300 people were killed when a 6.2-magnitude quake hit Amatrice and other small towns in the early hours of 24 August 2016. Thousands more were injured and left homeless as more than a dozen tremors rattled the region over the following months.

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, who laid a commemorative wreath at the monument to victims in Amatrice, vowed to accelerate reconstruction efforts which have slowed due to bureaucratic issues.