Alarming footage shows the moment a crashed fuel tanker erupts into flames on a highway in Italy.

Italy’s fire and rescue service said the tanker was loaded with 40,000 liters of petrol and video footage shows it in flames just outside the city of Spoleto.

Vigili del Fuoco tweeted: “The engine crashed into an embankment as 25 Vigili del Fuoco members working with teams from Perugia and Terni are helping the ongoing extinguishing operation”.

