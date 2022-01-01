Watch live as Italians hurl themselves into freezing river to mark start of 2022

People are gathering to jump into the freezing cold Tiber river in Rome as part of New Year’s traditions dating back around 80 years.

The event reportedly began in 1946, after an unemployed lifeguard leapt into the waters from the Ponte Cavour bridge to advertise his skills as a movie stunt-man.

Since then, the spectacle has attracted hundreds of people every year.

In 2021, four brave Italians jumped into the cold, murky depths from a height of around 15 metres.