Italy’s Mt Etna erupted again overnight, putting on a spectacular display for residents of nearby towns.

The volcano spewed fiery orange lava, illuminating the night sky. Footage from Zafferano Etnea shows a dramatic lava fountain in the distance behind the steeple of the town’s church.

Etna has been very active over the last few months. It is Europe’s largest active volcano, and one of three active volcanoes in Italy, alongside Stromboli on the homonymous island and Mt Vesuvius near the southern city of Naples.