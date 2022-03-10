ITV goes off air after ‘security alert’ forces staff to evacuate London HQ

ITV went off air on Thursday after a “security alert” forced staff to evacuate from their London HQ.

The Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a “suspicious item” close to Television Centre in White City shortly after 11am.

Nearby tube stations were also evacuated and temporarily closed as a precaution.

The Met Police confirmed the incident was stood down shortly before 1pm.

Live shows of Loose Women and This Morning were pulled by ITV as a result of the incident, replaced by pre-recorded programmes.

