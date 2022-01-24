Jacinda Arden cancels own wedding over Covid restrictions

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed she was forced to cancel her own wedding after announcing new Covid restrictions.

The entire country is set to be placed under the highest level of Covid restrictions after an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Revealing her wedding to TV host Clarke Gayford has been postponed, Ms Arden said: "My wedding will not be going ahead, but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic.

"And to anyone caught up in that scenario, I'm so sorry."

