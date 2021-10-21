A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck New Zealand, sending shockwaves that were felt across North Island - including by Jacinda Ardern, who was in the middle of a press conference.

The prime minister was being asked a question by a reporter on Thursday morning when the earthquake hit. Keeping her cool, she waited for the tremors to subside before asking for it to be repeated because of the “slight distraction”.

The earthquake, which struck 30km southwest of Taumarunui, was felt by thousands of people in New Zealand when it struck just before 11am.

