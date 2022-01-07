Labour MP Jack Dromey dies ‘suddenly’ aged 73

Labour MP Jack Dromey has died aged 73 at his flat in Birmingham on Friday morning.

The shadow Home Office minister and father-of-three, who was married to the Labour grandee Harriet Harman, spoke in Parliament as recently as Thursday and was understood to have died from natural causes.

“Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington,” a statement issued on behalf of his family by the Labour Party said.

