Jack Dromey defends Afghan resettlement scheme in final speech to Parliament

Veteran Labour MP Jack Dromey has died suddenly at the age of 73, his family have confirmed.

Politicians from across the House have paid tribute to a man described as “a friend, colleague and great humanitarian”.

In his final speech to Parliament, made on Thursday (6 January), Mr Dromey defended the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme and explained how important it is.

“It is about standing by those who desperately need our support at a time when - dare I say it - our failure has helped to put them into an intolerable position,” he said.

