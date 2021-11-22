Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, led several dozen people on a march through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday in protest at the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Demonstrators followed many of the steps Rittenhouse took the night in August last year when he shot and killed two people and wounded a third during protests over police brutality.

Protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace” and “Anthony and JoJo,” referring to Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, both of whom were shot and killed by Rittenhouse.

