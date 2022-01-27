Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed the controversy over the airlift of cats and dogs from Afghanistan as “fussing about a few animals”.

The Commons leader said Labour was focusing on “fripperies and trivia” by asking questions about the prime minister’s role in the evacuation of animals for Pen Farthing’s Nowzad charity from Kabul.

The opposition has accused Mr Johnson of lying over his involvement – with senior Labour MP Chris Byrant demanding a debate in the Commons on Thursday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here