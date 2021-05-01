Jacob Rees-Mogg admits he doesn’t own jeans or a t-shirt: ‘Why would I want to?’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted he doesn’t find “ordinary clothes” comfortable, and would rather kick back in a suit.

The conservative politician appeared on Andrew Marr’s show on LBC, and when asked if he owned a t-shirt or jeans by the host, he said no.

Permanently formally-dressed Rees-Mogg added: “Why would I want to?”

Marr then responded: “You’ve never thought to kick back, put on a pair of jeans and an old t-shirt and put your feet on a piece of furniture?”

