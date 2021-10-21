Tory MPs will continue to refuse to wear masks in the Commons chamber because they “know each other” a defiant Jacob Rees-Mogg says.

Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs: “The advice on crowded spaces is crowded spaces with people that you don’t know – we on this side know each other.”

The comments came as 10 Downing Street refused to say whether Boris Johnson would follow his own health secretary’s advice by wearing a face covering.

