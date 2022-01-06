Jacob Rees-Mogg sidesteps Labour questions about National Insurance hike

Jacob Rees-Mogg has called on Boris Johnson to abandon the planned hike in national insurance, exposing the tensions at the heart of government amid warnings over a looming cost of living crisis.

The leader of the House of Commons was reported to have spoken out against the tax rise at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, saying it could not be justified amid rising inflation and uncertainty over energy prices.

The move will add to the sense of Tory unease at the manifesto-busting 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance after Lord Frost quit the government in December.

