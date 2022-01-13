Jacob Rees-Mogg laughs after he's unable to name leader of Welsh Conservatives

Jacob Rees-Mogg was unable to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives when asked in parliament.

The Commons leader was asked if he could name Andrew RT Davies by Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan at Business Questions on Thursday.

It comes after Mr Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset, called Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross a “lightweight figure” in the party on television on Wednesday night.

His comments followed a call from Mr Ross for the prime minister to resign.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here