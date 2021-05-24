A driver of a blue Jaguar I-Pace repeatedly hits a car in an embarrassing parking fail caught on camera by another driver in a Lewisham carpark.

Darren Pittman captured the moment the £65,000 electric vehicle reverses in and out of a parking space, scraping the side of a Toyota parked in the neighbouring bay several times in the process. The driver completely fails to stay within the lines of the bay and drives the Jaguar’s front wheels onto a gravel kerb. Pittman said the driver had already hit another car parked on the right before he started filming.