Cleverly says he ‘doesn’t know any more’ about Zahawi’s tax affairs than the public

James Cleverly told Sky News that he does not know if Nadhim Zahawi was under investigation over his taxes during his time as chancellor.

The foreign secretary also said he did not know when prime minister Rishi Sunak was informed of the issue.

"I don't know any more detail that isn't in his public statement ... I know that might be frustrating, but as I say, I don't know any more," he said.

Sophy Ridge said this was "very convenient" for him, and that "most people" would expect him to have come to his interview better informed.

