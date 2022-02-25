British defence minister delivers statement in Commons on Ukraine crisis

The British defence minister James Heappey told parliament Russia’s presidentVladimir Putin has “bitten off more than he can chew” amid the invasion of Ukraine.

“We remind the Russian public that president Putin may well have bitten off more than he can chew,” Mr Heappey told MPs in the Commons on Friday (today).

Ealier today, Defence secretary Ben Wallace said the Kremlin had been unable to achieve "any major objectives" in Ukraine and has lost 450 personnel.

He added: “Ukrainians are fighting and they are fighting bravely.”

