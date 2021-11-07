James O'Brien explains how 'Get Brexit Done' has 'blindfolded' the Tories during a monologue on Owen Paterson’s lobbying row.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: “‘Get Brexit done’ was a blindfold. It was earmuffs. It was an invitation to ignore the evidence of your eyes and ears. But when Brexit gets done, you take the blindfold off”.

The prime minister is currently facing a civil service probe into claims his government threatened to strip funds from his MPs’ constituencies if they did not toe the line.