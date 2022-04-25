Transgender MP Jamie Wallis has said “a part of me died” when he was raped, as he called for more support for victims of sexual assault.

The Conservative politician said he has been contacted by a “shocking” number of men and women who have had similar experiences after revealing his trauma in a statement last month.

“I was powerless to stop him,” Wallis said of his own experience.

“In that moment a part of me died and I have been trying to get it back ever since.”

