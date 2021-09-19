Protests against Covid-19 measures including vaccination to children, vaccine passports, and masks took place in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.

Dozens of demonstrators took to the streets of the main cities holding signs and chanting through fog horns while protesting the current Covid regulations.

Osaka locals not participating in the march lined the streets as they waited for the marchers to pass.

It comes after an antibody cocktail therapy, aimed at preventing severe virus symptoms, was conducted by a visiting doctor on a trial basis.