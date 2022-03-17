A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in Japan on Wednesday evening.

Tremors from the quake were felt far and wide, with more than two million homes in the Tokyo area plunged into darkness due to power cuts.

Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, confirmed that four people had died as a result of the incident.

Videos posted on social media captured the extent of the tremors, with buildings violently shaking as the earthquake hit.

