Officials in Shizuoka Prefecture say they're still trying to confirm the safety of about 20 people after mudslides swept away homes in a coastal city.

The disaster struck at Atami City as torrential rain lashed areas along the Pacific coast of Japan on July 3.

Fire department officials say a resident living near the Izusan area informed them that landslides had struck at around 10:30 am Japan time. They say several houses were destroyed.

Police, firefighters, and Self-Defense Force personnel are searching for the missing people.