Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided to step down after surging Covid cases

Suga announced on Friday said he would step down, setting the stage for a new premier after a one-year tenure marred by an unpopular Covid-19 response and rapidly dwindling public support.

Mr. Suga told reporters: “Running in the race and handling coronavirus countermeasures would have required an enormous amount of energy,”

Japan’s government has faced criticism from the public for hosting the Olympic Games during a pandemic.