Japan’s Princess Mako has officially given up her royal status after she married her “commoner” boyfriend Kei Komuro in a formal ceremony on Tuesday (26 October).

The union between the pair has split public opinion in the country – with the princess suffering from a traumatic stress disorder that has been blamed on some of the negative coverage that their marriage has received.

The couple, who met in 2012 at Tokyo’s International Christian University, are expected to move to the US shortly.