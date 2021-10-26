Japanese Princess Mako formalised her marriage with college lover and commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro on Tuesday and forfeited her royal status as dictated by Japanese law.

Bringing their long-term relationship to fruition, the couple registered their marriage by signing paperwork at a local office in Tokyo’s Akasaka estate in the morning, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Ms Mako and her husband’s union, heavily criticised on the domestic front, was not a lavish, royal affair and did not have any elaborate rituals such as a grand reception by the Imperial family of Japan.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here